Mark Andrews says he has an “incredibly strong” relationship with the Ravens

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked in his pre-draft press conference if he expects tight end Mark Andrews to be on the team this season, and DeCosta’s answer was that he thinks Andrews is a great player, but, “You just never know.” Andrews thinks he and the team are in a good place.

Asked about the possibility that he could be traded or released before the season, Andrews said only that he thinks he has a great relationship with DeCosta and the rest of the decision-makers in Baltimore.

“I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens,” Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “And there’s nothing on my end really to share. For me, it’s just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl.”

The 29-year-old Andrews is heading into the final year of his contract and has no remaining guaranteed money on his deal. By cutting or trading him, the Ravens would save $11 million in salary cap space. DeCosta would surely listen to offers, no matter how strong a relationship Andrews and the Ravens have.