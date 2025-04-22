 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Andrews says he has an “incredibly strong” relationship with the Ravens

  
Published April 22, 2025 12:26 PM

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked in his pre-draft press conference if he expects tight end Mark Andrews to be on the team this season, and DeCosta’s answer was that he thinks Andrews is a great player, but, “You just never know.” Andrews thinks he and the team are in a good place.

Asked about the possibility that he could be traded or released before the season, Andrews said only that he thinks he has a great relationship with DeCosta and the rest of the decision-makers in Baltimore.

“I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens,” Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “And there’s nothing on my end really to share. For me, it’s just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl.”

The 29-year-old Andrews is heading into the final year of his contract and has no remaining guaranteed money on his deal. By cutting or trading him, the Ravens would save $11 million in salary cap space. DeCosta would surely listen to offers, no matter how strong a relationship Andrews and the Ravens have.