Mark Davis: Tom Brady will be a great partner as Aces minority owner

Tom Brady may have retired from football but he’s still heavily involved in the sports world.

Brady became a minority owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, who are majority owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

At the annual league meeting last week, Davis said that Brady will be “a great partner .”

“I think he saw the progress that women’s basketball has made in terms of the level of play,” Davis said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And then the excitement of our fans and the passion of our fans.”

Davis noted that Brady approached him about joining the ownership group, which is still subject to WNBA approval. But there’s no reason to believe it won’t get done.

Davis called Brady joining the Aces ownership group “exciting for women’s sports and in totality professional sports.” Plus, this could be the start of more partnerships for Davis and Brady.

“I hope for a long-term relationship in a number of things,” Davis said. “He’s a unique individual.”