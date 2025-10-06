Mark Sanchez is released from hospital, taken to jail

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was released from an Indianapolis hospital on Sunday. And he was taken straight to jail.

Via the New York Post, Sanchez was booked on charges of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and public intoxication. He was released on $300 bond.

Sanchez was in town to call the Raiders-Colts game for Fox. The facts as outlined in court papers are bizarre, to say the least. The injuries to the victim, as illustrated by graphic photos posted by multiple local affiliates in Indianapolis, seem to be significant.

The images have caused some to question how Sanchez has been charged only with misdemeanors and not a felony.