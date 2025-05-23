 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Wilf: J.J. McCarthy has a “gravitational pull as a leader”

  
Published May 23, 2025 04:06 PM

The Vikings saw Sam Darnold leave for Seattle in the offseason, leaving J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback in Minnesota. The team drafted McCarthy in the first round in 2024 to be just that, but he missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury.

The Vikings have expressed confidence in McCarthy since Darnold’s departure and that continued this week when co-owner Mark Wilf lauded McCarthy for taking ownership of the job.

“He has a gravitational pull as a leader. He really does,” Wilf told Paul Allen of KFAN, via Craig Peters of the team website. “The talent is there. Coach [Kevin] O’Connell is glowing in his praises of how he’s handled everything, and from an off-the-field perspective, we couldn’t be happier. So all things are pointing the right direction, and we’re going to be supporting J.J. to have him be the success we want him to be.”

McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in 2024, tore his meniscus in his preseason debut and underwent surgery, ending his season before it began. Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and into the playoffs, where they lost in the wild card round to the Rams.

Now, after a year watching and learning, it’s McCarthy’s turn.