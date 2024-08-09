Markus Golden retires a week after re-signing with Steelers

The Steelers placed linebacker Markus Golden on the reserve/retired list on Friday, the team announced.

Golden, 33, signed with the team last week.

He spent last season with the Steelers, the third team he played for in nine seasons, and totaled 20 tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery. His four sacks ranked third on the team behind T.J. Watt (19) and Alex Highsmith (seven).

In his career, Golden appeared in 127 games, starting 68. He has recorded 343 tackles, 51 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and 68 tackles for loss.

Golden entered the league as a second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2015. He returned to Arizona in 2020 after a year-plus with the Giants.