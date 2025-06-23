Marlon Humphrey: DeAndre Hopkins fits the Ravens mold

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins showed that he still has some juice with the Chiefs in 2024 as a midseason addition.

Now with the Ravens on a one-year deal, Hopkins made a positive impression with his new teammates on offense and defense during the offseason program.

“I like D-Hop,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said at his minicamp press conference last week. “I’ve gotten to have some conversations with him. He is ‘Mr. Contested Catch.’ That is for sure. Just having a conversation with him, I thought it was really humbling.

“We asked him — me and one of the strength coaches — ‘What do you think about the team from the outside looking in since you’ve been on other teams?’ And he said, ‘It seems like there’s been a piece that’s been missing. I could be that addition. I could not be that addition.’ To hear a veteran guy, All-Pro guy and Pro Bowl guy say he could be, or he could not be [the piece that’s missing], to me, that was extremely humbling. I feel that he fits the Ravens mold, and I think he’ll fit right in.”

Hopkins, who turned 33 this month, caught 41 passes for 437 yards with four touchdowns in 10 games for the Chiefs last season. He then added three receptions for 29 yards with a TD in three postseason games. Despite having spotty quarterback play in 2023 with the Titans, Hopkins still caught 75 passes for 1,057 yard with seven TDs.