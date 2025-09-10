 Skip navigation
Marlon Humphrey: Our defense’s maturity level isn’t good enough

  
Published September 10, 2025 05:34 PM

The Ravens’ propensity for giving up leads has been a talking point in the wake of their loss to the Bills last Sunday night and cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a lot to say on the topic Wednesday.

Humphrey said that “the current problem on the team is the defense” and that there were points in the Buffalo game when “we knew exactly what they were going to do in a couple of different situations and all 11 guys couldn’t get together.” A Derrick Henry fumble and a late decision to punt on fourth-and-3 helped fuel Buffalo’s comeback from 15 points down in the fourth quarter, but Humphrey said the defense has “to go out there and win the game” regardless of what the offense is doing.

“It’s very clear we got great players on both sides of the ball, but defensively we have to work on our maturity. It doesn’t matter what our offense is doing, we have to go out there and win the game. Our maturity level right now, sadly we get in those situations, it’s just not good enough.

He added that defensive coordinator Zach Orr told the team that there won’t be patience for “repeat offenders” as the team moves forward this season.

“The guys that do it right are going to play,” Humphrey said. “It’s really just that simple. . . .That was kind of the message and I think everybody can respect that going forward.

The Ravens will get a chance to show they have cleaned up their issues against the Browns this Sunday.