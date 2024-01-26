Marlon Humphrey questionable, Mark Andrews set to play AFC Championship Game

The Ravens will officially have tight end Mark Andrews back for the AFC Championship Game but it’s still a little unclear whether or not they’ll have one of their key defensive players.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is questionable for Sunday. He returned to practice this week as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday and was then a full participant on Friday.

Despite the designation, head coach John Harbaugh said earlier on Friday that he’s “confident” Humphrey will play for the first time since the Dec. 31 victory over the Dolphins.

After being activated off of injured reserve, Andrews has no game status and is set to play. In nine regular-season games before suffering his ankle injury, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards with six touchdowns.

Baltimore has also listed linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) as doubtful plus receiver/returner Tylan Wallace (knee) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) as questionable.