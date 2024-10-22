Marlon Humphrey ruled out with knee injury

The Ravens won’t have cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the second half of Monday Night Football.

The team ruled him out with a knee injury.

Humphrey was injured on his second pick of the night, with 2:58 left in the first half, when tackled by Bucs receiver Chris Godwin.

He headed to the X-ray room, and the team later announced he was out of the game.

Humphrey’s first interception was the play of the game thus far, as he picked Baker Mayfield in the end zone with the Bucs threatening at the 3-yard line.

Humphrey also made two tackles.