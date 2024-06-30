 Skip navigation
Marquette King lobbies for NFL punting job after All-UFL season

  
Published June 30, 2024 04:10 AM

Several players have gone directly from the inaugural season of the United Football League to NFL rosters. Marquette King is not one of them.

King was named the All-UFL punter for his work this spring with the Arlington Renegades, but that hasn’t landed him an NFL job, and he’s publicly asking for one. King posted a video of one of his punts on social media and asked when an NFL team will give him a chance.

“You can’t tell me that there are 32 punters better than me. All UFL Punter in a league where punting isn’t easy at all! I’m manifesting a call from an NFL team again soon,” King wrote.

King punted for the Raiders from 2012 to 2017 before he was cut in a move he blamed on “hate” from then-coach Jon Gruden. He was immediately signed by the Broncos but lasted just four games with them and hasn’t punted in the NFL since 2018.