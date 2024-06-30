Marquette King lobbies for NFL punting job after All-UFL season

Several players have gone directly from the inaugural season of the United Football League to NFL rosters. Marquette King is not one of them.

King was named the All-UFL punter for his work this spring with the Arlington Renegades, but that hasn’t landed him an NFL job, and he’s publicly asking for one. King posted a video of one of his punts on social media and asked when an NFL team will give him a chance.

“You can’t tell me that there are 32 punters better than me. All UFL Punter in a league where punting isn’t easy at all! I’m manifesting a call from an NFL team again soon,” King wrote.

King punted for the Raiders from 2012 to 2017 before he was cut in a move he blamed on “hate” from then-coach Jon Gruden. He was immediately signed by the Broncos but lasted just four games with them and hasn’t punted in the NFL since 2018.