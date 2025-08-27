Marquez Valdes-Scantling to sign with the 49ers

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn’t have to wait long to find a new team.

The Seahawks released Valdes-Scantling in one of the moves they made to drop their roster to 53 players this week and his agents told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that their client will be signing with the 49ers.

It’s no surprise that the 49ers were looking for help at receiver. Brandon Aiyuk is on the physically unable to perform list, Demarcus Robinson is suspended for three games, and several other wideouts, including Jauan Jennings, are dealing with injuries. They recently traded for Skyy Moore and Valdes-Scantling will give them a pair of former Chiefs wideouts.

Valdes-Scantling played for the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023 before moving on to the Bills and Saints last season. He started eight games for New Orleans and caught 17 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns.