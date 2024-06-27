Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to be himself as Bills try to replace Stefon Diggs

Marquez Valdes-Scantling spent the past two seasons helping the Chiefs replace Tyreek Hill. He will spend this season in Buffalo, helping the Bills replace Stefon Diggs.

“I went through the same thing when I went to Kansas City and Tyreek Hill left,” Valdes-Scantling told Colin Cowherd on Thursday. “I just come in there and be myself. Whatever that version of myself is that’s needed for the team to help them win, that’s what it is. I’ve never really tried to say, ‘Oh, yeah, I want to come in and replace a guy.’ . . . Just going in and being myself is the goal. It’s never about what anybody else did before me or after me. It’s all about who I am and being the best version of myself.”

The Bills overhauled their receiving corps this offseason, trading Diggs to the Texans and losing Gabe Davis in free agency. Diggs and Davis combined for 152 receptions for 1,929 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Bills last season.

The Bills signed Valdes-Scanting, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Chase Claypool and drafted Keon Campbell with the 33rd overall pick.

Valdes-Scantling caught only 21 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs last season and added a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII. He had a career-high 42 catches for 687 yards in 2022.