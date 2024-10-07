 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marshawn Kneeland questionable to return with knee injury

  
Published October 6, 2024 10:09 PM

The Cowboys can’t catch a break at defensive end.

They lost Sam Williams for the season on July 28 when he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. They lost DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons last week, with Lawrence now out at least four games on injured reserve with a foot injury and Parsons inactive tonight with a high ankle sprain.

They didn’t even make it through one series Sunday night before rookie Marshawn Kneeland, starting his first career game, left with a right knee injury.

He began limping after tackling Steelers quarterback Justin Fields on a 5-yard run with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Kneeland needed help getting to the sideline, and after a brief visit to the sideline medical tent, he took a cart to the X-ray room. The Cowboys list him as questionable to return.

The injury appears concerning with Kneeland unable to put weight on his right knee.

Tyrus Wheat has replaced Kneeland.

The teams have traded field goals to start the scoring.