Marshawn Kneeland questionable to return with knee injury

The Cowboys can’t catch a break at defensive end.

They lost Sam Williams for the season on July 28 when he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. They lost DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons last week, with Lawrence now out at least four games on injured reserve with a foot injury and Parsons inactive tonight with a high ankle sprain.

They didn’t even make it through one series Sunday night before rookie Marshawn Kneeland, starting his first career game, left with a right knee injury.

He began limping after tackling Steelers quarterback Justin Fields on a 5-yard run with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Kneeland needed help getting to the sideline, and after a brief visit to the sideline medical tent, he took a cart to the X-ray room. The Cowboys list him as questionable to return.

The injury appears concerning with Kneeland unable to put weight on his right knee.

Tyrus Wheat has replaced Kneeland.

The teams have traded field goals to start the scoring.