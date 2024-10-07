 Skip navigation
Marshawn Kneeland tore his meniscus on Sunday night

  
Published October 7, 2024 03:39 PM

Cowboys rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland left Sunday night’s game with a knee injury, but it should not bring his season to an end.

According to multiple reports, Kneeland tore his meniscus. He is set to have arthroscopic surgery to repair the injury.

Kneeland will likely be placed on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least four games. That’s less than ideal for a Cowboys defense that was already without DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons on the edge. Lawrence is on injured reserve with a foot injury while Parsons missed Sunday night with a high-ankle sprain.

Carl Lawson, Chauncey Golston, Tyrus Wheat, and KJ Henry are the other defensive ends on the active roster.

Kneeland had 10 tackles, three quarterback hits, and a pass defensed in the first five weeks of the season.