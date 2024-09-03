MarShawn Lloyd out of practice for Packers, Romeo Doubs limited

Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd did not practice on Tuesday after working earlier in the week, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that it wasn’t because of a setback with his hamstring injury.

LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that Lloyd had “two good days” and that the day off was part of the process of getting the third-round pick back to full speed ahead of Friday’s game against the Eagles.

Lloyd was the only player out of practice, but wide receiver Romeo Doubs was one of four players who got in a limited workout. Doubs is dealing with a hand injury, but sounds confident he’ll play in Brazil.

“It was a contusion on my hand and taking some time to heal and it is a day-to-day process. . . . I was able to function the way I’m supposed to,” Doubs said.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), cornerback Carrington Valentine (hamstring), and running back Emanuel Wilson (hip) were also limited participants.