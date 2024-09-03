 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MarShawn Lloyd out of practice for Packers, Romeo Doubs limited

  
Published September 3, 2024 04:33 PM

Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd did not practice on Tuesday after working earlier in the week, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that it wasn’t because of a setback with his hamstring injury.

LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that Lloyd had “two good days” and that the day off was part of the process of getting the third-round pick back to full speed ahead of Friday’s game against the Eagles.

Lloyd was the only player out of practice, but wide receiver Romeo Doubs was one of four players who got in a limited workout. Doubs is dealing with a hand injury, but sounds confident he’ll play in Brazil.

“It was a contusion on my hand and taking some time to heal and it is a day-to-day process. . . . I was able to function the way I’m supposed to,” Doubs said.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), cornerback Carrington Valentine (hamstring), and running back Emanuel Wilson (hip) were also limited participants.