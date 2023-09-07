Marshon Lattimore fully participates in practice

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took another step toward playing in the team’s season opener on Thursday.

Lattimore was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday as he works his way back from the ankle injury he suffered in mid-August. He moved up to full participation on Thursday, however, and the shift bodes well for his chances of playing against the Titans.

The Saints also listed right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and tight end Jimmy Graham as full participants. Both players rested on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin), safety J.T. Gray (shoulder), and running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) were out of practice for the second straight day.