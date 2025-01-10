Marshon Lattimore: If anything comes with Mike Evans, it comes

The news that cornerback Marshon Lattimore will be in the Commanders’ lineup on Sunday was likely of particular interest to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans and Lattimore met 12 times while Lattimore was playing for the Saints and Evans had 16 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns in those games. His limited production would be reason to keep an eye on their matchup by itself, but the two players have also engaged in a number of scuffles, shoving matches and fights over the years.

Evans served a pair of one-game suspensions for altercations with Lattimore, who said on Friday that he’s not heading into the game with designs on sparking more fireworks.

“I’m going out there to try and help my team,” Lattimore said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “All the other stuff, if it comes, it comes. . . . I want to be physical. I want to be physical with anybody. The extra level because of the past — it’s not really about the mental game. You’re going to know I’m here.”

The Commanders have only had Lattimore in the lineup twice since trading for him during the season, so they’ll be hoping for the lockdown defense without any extracurriculars that might hamper his availability.