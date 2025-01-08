 Skip navigation
Marshon Lattimore, Jayden Daniels fully participate in practice

  
January 8, 2025

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Wednesday that cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been “hitting all the markers” in his attempt to return to action after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury and that continued to be the case at Wednesday’s practice.

Lattimore was listed as a full participant in the team’s first session ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. The practice was described as a jog-through and Thursday’s workout will be full speed, so it may be more telling about Lattimore’s ultimate outlook for the weekend.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was also on the report as a full participant. He has a quad issue, but there’s been no sign of concern about his availability.

Tight end Zach Ertz, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Dante Fowler, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin all rested. Ferrell is also listed with a knee injury.

Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle), safety Jeremy Chinn (rib), tackle Brandon Coleman (knee), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and tackle Cornelius Lucas (groin) were listed as limited participants.