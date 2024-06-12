Marshon Lattimore: “No problem” with trade chatter, have to prove I’m same player

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s future with the Saints became a talking point when he agreed to a contract restructure late in the 2023 season and it continued throughout the offseason.

The contract tweak made it easier to trade Lattimore and General Manager Mickey Loomis was noncommittal about Lattimore being on the team in multiple press conferences since the season ended. Lattimore also stayed away from the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program, but no deal ever happened and Lattimore is with the team for this week’s mandatory minicamp.

On Tuesday, Lattimore said there was “a situation” he and the team worked through and that he “didn’t want to leave” the team he’s played for since 2017. Injuries have hampered him the last two seasons and Lattimore said that helped him be at peace with the trade chatter of the last few months.

“I ain’t got no problem with it. It’s all business at the end of the day. I can’t have no personal problem because you want to trade me or something. It is what it is,” Lattimore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “Everybody knows that they come here and what can happen. I’ve been hurt for two years, so I understand that people probably don’t think I’m the same type of player or whatever the case may be. All I’ve got to do is prove to people that I am. So that really falls on me to be honest.”

Lattimore said he’s confident he can provide that proof and the Saints defense will be in better shape if that proves to be the case.