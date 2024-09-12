 Skip navigation
Marshon Lattimore out of practice, Tyrann Mathieu limited

  
September 12, 2024

Word coming out of Week One was that Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was dealing with a minor hamstring injury, but it’s been serious enough to keep him from practicing.

Lattimore missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday. The team may be resting him with an eye on having him ready to go against CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys on Sunday, so Friday’s injury designation will be telling.

Left tackle Taliese Fuaga (back) also missed practice after being limited to start the week. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is moving in a better direction as he was limited by a heel injury after missing practice altogether on Wednesday.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf) was the only other player out of practice. Guard Lucas Patrick (toe) and linebacker Jaylen Ford (hamstring) were limited participants while tight ends Dallin Holker (ankle) and Foster Moreau (concussion) were bumped up to full participation.