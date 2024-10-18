Marshon Lattimore ruled out with hamstring injury; Paulson Adebo transported to hospital
The injuries are piling up on the Saints defense after the Saints offense began the game short-handed.
The Saints have lost both starting cornerbacks during Thursday Night Football.
Paulson Adebo was carted off the field with a vacuum splint on his right leg, and the Saints quickly ruled him out with what they call a knee injury. Kaylee Hartung, the sideline reporter for Amazon Prime, reports that Adebo was transported by ambulance to a nearby medical center.
He likely underwent surgery.
In the third quarter, Marshon Lattimore was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Lattimore missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury, though it is unknown if it is the same hamstring.
Adebo made six tackles and Lattimore four.
The Broncos lead 26-3 after three quarters.