Marshon Lattimore ruled out with hamstring injury; Paulson Adebo transported to hospital

  
Published October 17, 2024 10:44 PM

The injuries are piling up on the Saints defense after the Saints offense began the game short-handed.

The Saints have lost both starting cornerbacks during Thursday Night Football.

Paulson Adebo was carted off the field with a vacuum splint on his right leg, and the Saints quickly ruled him out with what they call a knee injury. Kaylee Hartung, the sideline reporter for Amazon Prime, reports that Adebo was transported by ambulance to a nearby medical center.

He likely underwent surgery.

In the third quarter, Marshon Lattimore was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Lattimore missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury, though it is unknown if it is the same hamstring.

Adebo made six tackles and Lattimore four.

The Broncos lead 26-3 after three quarters.