Marshon Lattimore set to return for Commanders-Buccaneers

  
Published January 10, 2025 12:53 PM

The Commanders are set to have cornerback Marshon Lattimore back for Sunday’s postseason matchup against the Buccaneers.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in his Friday press conference that Lattimore had a strong week of practice leading into the wild card matchup.

“He hit all the markers we need to see, so we’re pumped to have him back,” Quinn said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Lattimore has not played since Week 16 with a hamstring injury. He’s been battling through a hamstring issue throughout the season. But having him back should be a boost to the Commanders defense.

Washington acquired Lattimore in a midseason trade from New Orleans.

The Commanders’ full Friday injury report will be released later in the day.