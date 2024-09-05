 Skip navigation
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Marshon Lattimore upgraded to full practice Thursday

  
Published September 5, 2024 03:34 PM

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s practice participation is trending in the right direction ahead of the Saints’ Sunday game against the Panthers.

Lattimore was limited in practice on Wednesday because of a hip injury, but he was bumped up to full participation in Thursday’s session. That suggests he’s on track to play in the opener.

Assuming he does, it will be his first appearance since Week 10 of last season. Lattimore missed the rest of the year with an ankle injury and he was limited to seven games in 2022, so the Saint will be hoping that news continues to be positive on the health front.

The Saints made one other change to their injury report. Wide receiver A.T. Perry missed practice with a hand injury after not appearing on the report at all on Wednesday. Linebacker Willie Gay (back) and guard Nick Saldiveri (calf) were limited for the second day in a row while linebacker Jaylan Ford (hamstring), tight end Dallin Hooker (ankle), linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf), and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf) missed practice again.