Marshon Lattimore, Willie Gay limited in Saints practice

The Saints have a couple of defensive starters listed as limited participants in practice in their first injury report of the season.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is dealing with a hip injury and linebacker Willie Gay has a back injury.

Lattimore was limited to 10 games by an ankle injury last season and he only played seven games after lacerating his kidney in 2022, which is part of the reason why his name came up in trade chatter this offseason. The Saints didn’t move him, though, and he’s set to start against the Panthers this Sunday as long as he’s healthy enough to go.

Linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder) was a full participant and guard Nick Saldiveri (calf) was limited. Linebacker Jaylan Ford (hamstring), tight end Dallin Hokker (ankle), linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf), and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf) did not practice.