Martin Emerson carted off at Browns practice

Browns cornerback Martin Emerson had to be carted off the field after an injury in Tuesday’s practice.

Reporters at the practice said that Emerson injured his left leg during a 7-on-7 drill. The injury was a non-contact one and multiple reports noted Emerson’s distraught appearance as he rode off the field with a towel over his head.

Emerson was a 2022 third-round pick and he’s started 27 games over the last two seasons. He had 80 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.

If Emerson is out for an extended period, the Browns will need someone to step up at corner alongside Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome. Tony Brown, Cameron Mitchell, Nik Needham, and Chigozie Anusiem are among the in-house options.