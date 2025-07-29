 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Martin Emerson carted off at Browns practice

  
Published July 29, 2025 03:14 PM

Browns cornerback Martin Emerson had to be carted off the field after an injury in Tuesday’s practice.

Reporters at the practice said that Emerson injured his left leg during a 7-on-7 drill. The injury was a non-contact one and multiple reports noted Emerson’s distraught appearance as he rode off the field with a towel over his head.

Emerson was a 2022 third-round pick and he’s started 27 games over the last two seasons. He had 80 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.

If Emerson is out for an extended period, the Browns will need someone to step up at corner alongside Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome. Tony Brown, Cameron Mitchell, Nik Needham, and Chigozie Anusiem are among the in-house options.