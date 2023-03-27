 Skip navigation
Martin Mayhew on Chase Young’s fifth-year option: We’re still talking about that

  
Published March 27, 2023 03:10 PM
After the season, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that the club had not made a decision on edge rusher Chase Young’s fifth-year option .

With the calendar about to turn to April, Washington is still evaluating that situation.

“We’re still talking about that,” G.M. Martin Mayhew said Monday, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “We have a number of things to work through. We’re getting through the first part of the agency right now. We’re still in draft preparations. We have until May to make that decision. We’ll make the appropriate decision at the right time .”

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Young was the AP defensive rookie of the year after he recorded 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, and four forced fumbles.

But in 2021, Young suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through the year. And he didn’t get back to game action until late in the 2022 season.

Young had just 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2021. In 115 defensive snaps last season, he recorded five total tackles and one QB hit.

If the Commanders do pick up Young’s fifth-year option, that would guarantee the defensive end a projected $17.5 million salary in 2024.