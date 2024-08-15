Marvin Harrison Jr. focuses on “my own path” in visit to his father’s football home

The Cardinals hit the road for Wednesday’s practice, but wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. felt at home because they were in Indianapolis for joint practices with the Colts.

Harrison was born when his father was a wideout for the Colts and the elder Harrison was in attendance for the first of two workouts the teams will hold before this weekend’s preseason game. The younger Harrison called it “kind of crazy” to be practicing against his father’s team before adding that his goal is to continue charting his own course as he embarks on his professional career.

“I made it at this point, with my own path,” Harrison Jr. said, via the team’s website. “I just want to work hard and see where it takes me.”

Harrison’s Ohio State teams never advanced to the Big 10 title game, so he has not been at Lucas Oil Stadium since his father was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2011. He’ll be there on Saturday and then it will be back to Arizona to get back to work on making his own name in the NFL.