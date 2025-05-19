Marvin Harrison Jr.: I definitely put on some muscle this offseason

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. hopes for bigger success in his second NFL season and he’ll bring a bigger body with him in pursuit of that goal.

Harrison had a press conference at the team’s facility on Monday and one of the first questions concerned the 2024 first-round pick having a bulkier build than he had during his first NFL season. Harrison confirmed that there’s more of him this spring, which “just happened naturally” as a result of eating the right foods and the wideout said he’ll spend the rest of the offseason figuring out the best weight for him during the season.

“I definitely put on some pounds,” Harrison said. “I think I added some muscle to my body a little bit. Still just trying to see how my body feels throughout OTAs . . . Kind of get that specific weight to settle in for training camp and go from there.”

Harrison, who was the fourth overall pick last year, said “contested catch situations, run off the catch” when discussing areas he thinks that the added muscles could help him with in 2025. He had 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns to kick off his NFL career.

