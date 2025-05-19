Marvin Harrison Jr.'s only goal in 2025 is to “win more games”

Larry Fitzgerald expects Marvin Harrison Jr. to be a better receiver in his second season, and Harrison expects the same.

He caught 62 passes for 855 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2024.

His father, Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, made 64 catches for 836 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 1996.

“A little too similar in my opinion,” Harrison Jr. said, laughing, via video from Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals. “But nah, it works out in mysterious ways, and it all worked out.”

Harrison Jr., whose father caught 73 passes for 866 yards and six touchdowns in his second season, has only one thing that will constitute improvement in Year 2.

“Improvement for me is winning more games,” Harrison Jr. said. “I want to get a home playoff game for Arizona. I actually went to the [Rams-Vikings playoff] game, and it was like, ‘There is a team playing the playoffs in our building.’ It just didn’t feel right.”

The Cardinals went 8-9 last season, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season and for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. They have not won a playoff game since 2015 when Bruce Arians was the coach, Carson Palmer was the quarterback and Fitzgerald was the top wide receiver.