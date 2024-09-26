Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited in practice with a quadricep injury

Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is dealing with the first injury of his NFL career.

Per the team’s injury report, Harrison was limited in practice on Wednesday with a quadricep injury.

Not practicing for the Cardinals were tight end Trey McBride (concussion) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (knee).

Also limited were Budda Baker (quadricep), tackle Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (finger).

The Cardinals host the Commanders on Sunday.

After a breakout showing in Week 2, with four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout of the Rams, Harrison was limited to five catches for 64 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.