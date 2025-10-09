Marvin Harrison Jr. looking forward to “special game” in Indianapolis this week

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was six when his father played his final game for the Colts, so he doesn’t have a lot of clear memories of seeing Marvin Harrison Sr. catching passes from Peyton Manning in front of cheering fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Harrison Jr. was there when his father was inducted in the team’s Ring of Honor, however, and he saw those fans wearing his father’s jersey while celebrating the Hall of Fame career that he put together in a Colts uniform. Harrison called that a “cool experience” on Wednesday and said that he’s expecting something similar when the Cardinals head to Indianapolis for this weekend’s game.

“It’s going to be a special game for me, for sure,” Harrison Jr. said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

After three straight losses by a combined five points, the Cardinals wouldn’t mind if Harrison Jr. put together a special performance that called to mind his old man on Sunday.