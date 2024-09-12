 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Harrison Jr.: My job is getting open and catching ball, I have to do better

  
Published September 12, 2024 06:56 AM

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. carried a lot of fanfare into his first regular season game, but his debut was a dud.

The fourth overall pick caught one pass for four yards in a 34-28 loss to the Bills and said Wednesday that the performance “definitely wasn’t what I expected, what I wanted to happen” in his first time out. Some of the post-game discussion focused on whether quarterback Kyler Murray should be doing more to get him the ball, but offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said that isn’t Murray’s job and Harrison said it’s on him to make sure he’s in position to make plays.

“That’s why it kind of brought me here is to help the team, help the offense go,” Harrison said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “So, I have to do a better job of that going forward. I got to get open and catch the ball. That’s my job as a receiver. That is your job description. That’s what I got to do a better job.”

Murray said it is “not a secret” that they want to get the ball to Harrison more, but agreed with Petzing that it isn’t up to him to force feed the ball to the rookie. He said he thought the Buffalo defense did a good job in taking Harrison out of the game and that he has “utmost confidence” that the connection will be better down the line.

Seth Walder of ESPN pointed out that Harrison’s top speed of 16.7 mph ranks 1,699th of 1,730 wideouts who played at least 25 snaps since the start of the 2023 season. Harrison said he was “thinking a lot out there” and thinks more reps will enable him to be “thinking less and just going out there and playing.” It’s not hard to see a correlation between those things and the Cardinals will be hoping that things speed up across the board for their prized rookie.