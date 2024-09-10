 Skip navigation
Drew Petzing: Getting Marvin Harrison Jr. the ball is on the forefront of our minds

  
Published September 10, 2024 04:47 PM

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. came into the league with people hailing him as a can’t-miss prospect and the Cardinals clearly felt that way because they used the fourth overall pick in the draft to secure his services.

Harrison was missing for much of Sunday’s opener against the Bills, however. Harrison was targeted with three passes and caught one pass for three yards, although he appeared to be open near the end zone on a play when Kyler Murray threw elsewhere near the end of the 34-28 loss.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said “the plan” is to get the ball in Harrison’s hands more often.

“Certainly he is on the forefront of our minds in terms of getting him the ball,” Petzing said, via the team’s website. “I think [the Bills] did some things to take him away and certainly I could’ve called some plays to get him more involved early but I thought it was a good start. We have some work to do.”

Petzing added that it is not Murray’s “job to get certain people the ball or worry about how a guy is doing in the flow of the game.” He said that he has “to do that with the way I call the game” and it sounds like that will be a bigger part of the team’s approach against the Rams in Week Two.