Marvin Harrison Jr. out of practice with knee soreness, Cardinals don’t think it’s serious

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be taking a little time away from the practice field.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Harrison will not practice on Thursday because he’s dealing with knee soreness. Gannon said, via multiple reporters, that the team does not believe there’s anything serious wrong with Harrison and that they are “being smart” by holding him out.

Harrison put on muscle this offseason in hopes of improving on his production from last season. The 2024 first-rounder had 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie and said that he feels more powerful after his offseason gains.

The Cardinals will be hoping that this is the last time Harrison has any aches or pains that interfere with his ability to show off that power this season.