Marvin Harrison Jr.: I feel more powerful, ready to showcase it

Marvin Harrison Jr. was the first wide receiver drafted in 2024, but he wasn’t at the top of the rookie leaderboard at the end of his first NFL season.

Harrison caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie and that production lagged behind what Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Ladd McConkey, and tight end Brock Bowers were able to put up in their first campaigns. Harrison said on Wednesday that every situation is different while adding that “I’m not going to lie and say I don’t pay attention” to what others in the draft class were able to do.

The push to do more in his second season involved bulking up this offseason. Harrison is listed at 220 pounds after playing last season at 209 pounds and he said he plans to stay at that weight into the regular season because he believes it will pay off on the field.

“I feel great,” Harrison said in a press conference. “I mean, I feel the same. I feel a little more faster, powerful, stronger, so I’m ready to showcase it.”

Harrison also said he feels “not as nervous and fidgety” with a year of experience and Arizona will be banking on the combination of mental and physical growth leading to better results on the field.