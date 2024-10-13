 Skip navigation
Marvin Harrison Jr. out with concussion

  
Published October 13, 2024 03:06 PM

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a concussion in the first half today in Green Bay and was ruled out early in the second half.

Harrison took a hit, went to the ground, got up, staggered for a moment and then fell back to the ground. It did not look good, and it was surprising he wasn’t ruled out even more quickly than he was.

But he was ruled out early in the third quarter, and now he’ll have to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol and can’t play until he’s medically cleared. The Cardinals’ next game is against the Chargers on Monday, October 21.

Harrison did not catch a pass before he exited the game. He entered today’s game leading the Cardinals with 279 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.