Marvin Harrison Jr. ready to be the “best version” of himself

Marvin Harrison Jr. not only has comparisons to his father, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, but also to Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald.

Harrison Jr. knows the expectations are great. He was the fourth overall pick and considered a blue-chip, can’t-miss talent.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told Harrison Jr. to “be you” when he first arrived, and Harrison Jr. is following that advice.

“There will never be another Larry,” Harrison Jr. said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “If I could have half the career Larry had that would be great. I try and take it one day at a time and be the best version of myself I can be.”

Fitzgerald, the third overall pick in 2004, made 58 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season on his way to 17,492 receiving yards and 121 receiving touchdowns.

Harrison Jr. played only three preseason snaps and had no targets in the preseason, so Cardinals fans did not even get a preview of what he can do.

The Cardinals have seen it in practice, though.

“I know fans are excited, but at the end of the day, I have to go out and do what [offensive coordinator] Drew [Petzing] calls,” quarterback Kyler Murray said. “I know what type of talent [Harrison Jr.] is and I know what he’s capable of, but we have to go out there and do it.”

No one has bigger expectations for Harrison Jr. than Harrison Jr.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” Harrison said, “to live out a dream.”