Marvin Harrison Jr. refused to blame his quarterback in pre-draft interview with Giants

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had an excellent season in 2023, but he could have been even better with a better quarterback than Kyle McCord, who often struggled to get the ball to Harrison and who transferred to Syracuse after the season.

But when Harrison was asked during a pre-draft interview with the Giants to blame McCord for some of the catches he didn’t make, Harrison refused.

“I don’t say nothing to quarterbacks,” Harrison said when asked what he said to McCord after missing him on a throw that he watched with the Giants’ personnel staff at the Combine.

When one of the Giants’ staffers showed a bad pass from McCord and said, “That’s a shit throw,” Harrison didn’t take the bait.

“I can make plays still,” Harrison said. “I will never say anything to quarterbacks, always putting it on myself to make the play.”

That’s the right answer, even if it would be hard to blame Harrison if he sometimes grew frustrated at the missed throws that didn’t reach him.