Marvin Harrison Jr. will practice on Thursday

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Cardinals.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in his Thursday press conference that receiver Marvin Harrison (concussion protocol) will be on the field for practice.

Harrison suffered his concussion during the first half of the Week 6 loss to the Packers. The Cardinals do not play until Monday night, giving the receiver an extra day to return.

Harrison will be no-contact during Thursday’s session.

The No. 4 overall pick of this year’s draft, Harrison has 17 receptions for 279 yards with four touchdowns.

Additionally, Gannon confirmed defensive lineman Bilal Nichols is out for the season due to the latest stinger he suffered. Gannon noted the Cardinals ran “a bunch” of tests before deciding to shut him down for 2024.

Kicker Matt Prater is slated to return from injured reserve at some point after he was placed on the list this week. And Gannon noted there’s a “good chance” right tackle Jonah Williams will be back at some point in 2024.

Playing the Chargers on Monday, the Cardinals’ first injury report of the week will be released later on Thursday.