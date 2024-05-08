 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mostertrbs_240508.jpg
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240508.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL backfields
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240508.jpg
Rice adds alleged assault to offseason issues

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mostertrbs_240508.jpg
How draft can be nerve-racking for current players
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240508.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL backfields
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240508.jpg
Rice adds alleged assault to offseason issues

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Harrison Jr. will wear No. 18

  
Published May 8, 2024 11:23 AM

It remains unclear when fans of the Cardinals might be able to buy a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey to wear to games, but we now know what number he will be wearing.

Harrison shared a picture of a No. 18 Cardinals jersey with his name on the back to his Instagram stories. The wide receiver, who was drafted fourth overall, wore the same number at Ohio State.

Edge rusher BJ Ojulari wore the number for the Cardinals last season, but there’s no word from the team about what number he will be wearing this season.

Harrison has not signed a licensing deal with the NFL Players Association that allows for jerseys with his name to be sold to the public. Such deals are not mandatory and a recent report indicated Harrison is looking to improve a separate agreement with Fanatics before signing with the NFLPA.

Until that changes, the only No. 18 jerseys with Harrison Jr. on the back will be the ones the rookie wears during games.