Marvin Lewis joins Raiders as assistant head coach
Published February 1, 2024 05:00 PM
Marvin Lewis is back in the NFL.
The former Bengals coach, who worked in Cincinnati from 2003 through 2018, has agreed to join the Raiders as assistant head coach, per a source with knowledge of the situation.
Lewis and head coach Antonio Pierce worked together at Arizona State from 2019 through 2021. In 2020, they were co-defensive coordinators.
Lewis has a regular-season record of 131-122-3 and an NFL head coach. He was the Associated Press coach of the year in 2009.
Pierce earned the head-coaching job in Las Vegas after going 5-4 as the interim head coach after the firing of Josh McDaniels.