Marvin Mims runs for TD to increase Broncos’ lead to 14-3

Marvin Mims had his first rushing attempt of the season, and the Broncos wide receiver turned it into his first career rushing touchdown.

Mims ran for 16 yards to the end zone.

The Broncos lead the Bengals 14-3.

Denver has 152 total yards, including 51 rushing yards by five different players.

Bo Nix is 7-of-11 for 101 yards, and he scored the team’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run. Mims also has two receptions for 16 yards.