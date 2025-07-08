Marvin Mims: You can really feel the times are changing for the Broncos

Wide receiver Marvin Mims wasn’t around for most of the Broncos’ eight-season playoff drought, but he was around long enough to notice a difference in the team heading into the 2025 season.

The Broncos snapped that drought by qualifying for the playoffs last season. They were quickly ousted by the Bills, but Mims said the returning players now “know what it takes to get there” and that the experience new additions like linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga bring to the team makes for a different atmosphere in Denver.

“You can really feel that the times are changing for us,” Mims said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “People always like to say a “win now” mode. With the way things went last year — we were projected to be last in the league last year and wound up making the wild card. Guys that were here last year, they believe. The guys that are coming in, they want to make an impact too. I think everyone’s hungry.”

The flip side of the Broncos gaining that experience last year is that no one is going to take them lightly this season, but Mims appears confident in the team’s chances of succeeding in the face of higher expectations.