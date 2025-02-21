Marwan Maalouf headed to Denver as the assistant special teams coach

The Broncos are hiring Marwan Maalouf as their assistant special teams coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

He reunites with Darren Rizzi, who recently as named the team’s new special teams coach. Maalouf and Rizzi worked together in Miami from 2013-18.

Phil Galiano had been Rizzi’s long-time assistant special teams coach, but the Saints promoted Galiano to special teams coordinator when Rizzi left.

Maalouf spent part of last season with Rizzi in New Orleans in 2024 after Rizzi became the interim head coach. Maalouf helped Galiano with the special teams the final eight games.

Maalouf was the Vikings’ special teams coordinator in 2019-20, which was the last time he coached in the NFL until Rizzi’s call in the middle of last season.