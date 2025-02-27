Mason Graham will only do the bench press at Combine

Defensive lineman Mason Graham will be skipping most drills at the Scouting Combine this week.

Graham’s agent Ryan Matha told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that his client will only do the bench press while in Indianapolis. Graham will do the rest of his drills at Michigan’s pro day workout.

Graham is projected to be one of the first players off the board after an All-American career in Ann Arbor and he didn’t sound like he feels he needs to show teams much more than he did in the biggest win of his final collegiate season.

“I mean, I feel like just rolling out Ohio State film, you know, that’s all you need to see really,” Graham said.

Graham had seven tackles in Michigan’s upset win over the eventual national champs and he had 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in his final season with the Wolverines.