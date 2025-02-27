 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns
nbc_pft_purdy_250227.jpg
49ers need to find ‘balance’ in Purdy’s next deal

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns
nbc_pft_purdy_250227.jpg
49ers need to find ‘balance’ in Purdy’s next deal

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mason Graham will only do the bench press at Combine

  
Published February 27, 2025 10:21 AM

Defensive lineman Mason Graham will be skipping most drills at the Scouting Combine this week.

Graham’s agent Ryan Matha told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that his client will only do the bench press while in Indianapolis. Graham will do the rest of his drills at Michigan’s pro day workout.

Graham is projected to be one of the first players off the board after an All-American career in Ann Arbor and he didn’t sound like he feels he needs to show teams much more than he did in the biggest win of his final collegiate season.

“I mean, I feel like just rolling out Ohio State film, you know, that’s all you need to see really,” Graham said.

Graham had seven tackles in Michigan’s upset win over the eventual national champs and he had 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in his final season with the Wolverines.