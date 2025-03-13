 Skip navigation
Mason Rudolph agrees to contract with Steelers

  
Published March 13, 2025 11:23 AM

The Steelers are waiting on word from Aaron Rodgers about his plans for 2025, but they have reached an agreement on a contract with another quarterback that they know well.

NFL Media reports that Mason Rudolph has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Steelers. Rudolph was with the team from 2018 to 2023 and spent last season with the Titans.

The deal is worth $8 million and likely sets Rudolph up to back up Rodgers, Russell Wilson or anyone else the Steelers acquire with the intention of making them their starting quarterback. There is $4.5 million in guaranteed money in the deal.

Rudolph started five games for the Titans last season and he made 14 starts during his first stint with the Steelers, including a playoff loss to the Bills after the 2023 season.