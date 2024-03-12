Mason Rudolph is still in play for a return to Pittsburgh

With the Steelers planning to sign quarterback Russell Wilson after the Broncos officially release him, many have assumed that the Steelers will move on from veteran backup Mason Rudolph. That might not be the case.

Per a league source, Rudolph is still in play for Pittsburgh.

Rudolph becomes a free agent on Wednesday. His name hasn’t come up today.

Originally a third-round pick in 2018, Rudolph has played in 21 regular-season games with 13 starts. His record is 8-4-1.

Last year, he started at won three games down the stretching, helping the Steelers get to the playoffs. He helped Pittsburgh keep things close at Buffalo in the wild-card round. Before the Steelers pivoted to Wilson, they seemed to be prepared to let Kenny Pickett and Rudolph compete for the starting job.

Last year, the Steelers had Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Rudolph. If Rudolph is willing to take the minimum or close to it, he could be on the roster, again.

Much of that depends on whether and to what extent he draws interest elsewhere. Again, his name hasn’t come up during the first day of the legal tampering period.