 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mason Taylor set to take pre-draft visit with Dolphins

  
Published April 7, 2025 04:18 PM

Could former LSU tight end Mason Taylor end up with his Hall of Fame father’s team?

The Dolphins are at least going to take a look.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Taylor — Jason Taylor’s son — is set to take a pre-draft visit with Miami.

Mason Taylor, 20, also took a visit with the Chargers last week and is set to visit with the Seahawks and Browns on his schedule.

In 38 career games at LSU, Taylor caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards with six touchdowns. He recorded 55 receptions for 546 yards with two TDs in 2024.

Taylor’s father, Jason, was a three-time All-Pro, the 2006 defensive player of the year, and the 2007 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He tallied 131.0 career sacks across 13 seasons for the Dolphins and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 — his first year of eligibility.