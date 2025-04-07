Mason Taylor set to take pre-draft visit with Dolphins

Could former LSU tight end Mason Taylor end up with his Hall of Fame father’s team?

The Dolphins are at least going to take a look.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Taylor — Jason Taylor’s son — is set to take a pre-draft visit with Miami.

Mason Taylor, 20, also took a visit with the Chargers last week and is set to visit with the Seahawks and Browns on his schedule.

In 38 career games at LSU, Taylor caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards with six touchdowns. He recorded 55 receptions for 546 yards with two TDs in 2024.

Taylor’s father, Jason, was a three-time All-Pro, the 2006 defensive player of the year, and the 2007 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He tallied 131.0 career sacks across 13 seasons for the Dolphins and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 — his first year of eligibility.