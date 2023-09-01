Matt Barkley becomes a free agent as Bills release him from injured reserve

For teams seeking a backup quarterback, Matt Barkley is now available.

The Bills released Barkley from injured reserve with an injury settlement today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

That means Barkley is a free agent and can sign with any team at any time. There probably isn’t a team that wants him on its 53-player roster right now, but he could get a look at some point from a team that has a quarterback injury.

Once considered an elite prospect at USC, Barkley slipped in the draft following a disappointing senior season and ended up going to the Eagles in the fourth round in 2013. After two years in Philadelphia he spent time with the Cardinals, Bears, 49ers, Cardinals again, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Panthers, Falcons and Bills again.

Barkley has started seven games in his NFL career and thrown 11 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions.