Matt Eberflus: Caleb Williams is our starter

  
Published November 11, 2024 03:40 PM

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said that while evaluating offensive changes that “everything is on the table.” Everything, however, does not include rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears are not changing quarterbacks.

Caleb is our starter,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

In back-to-back-to-back losses to the Commanders, Cardinals and Patriots, the Bears have scored 27 points. Williams has thrown for 468 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in those three games since the off week and has taken 18 sacks.

The Bears rank 24th in points, 30th in totals yards and 31st in third downs for the season.

Eberflus said he planned to meet with Williams on Monday afternoon.

“I just want to take the temperature of him, where he’s at; where his confidence level is, which is high,” Eberflus said. “Him working with the other players, relational and also scheme, making sure we’re getting that done. And he’s where he is right now.”